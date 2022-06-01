Who Is On The Cover Of Madden 23? John Madden!

The late John Madden will be featured on the cover of his own Football-video-game, Madden 23!

The announcement comes on the anniversary of the first Madden game announcement, June 1st, 1988 where he was also on the cover.

The official Madden Reveal trailer will be out tomorrow and you can watch here:

We lost the lovable John Madden back in December at tha age of 85.

