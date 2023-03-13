Why Your Spotify Discovery Page Might Be Changing... For The Worse.

Spotify is implementing a new feature on their discovery page that will allow more artists to appear...but at what cost?

It looks like artists will have the option to receive a lighter payout from Spotify for streams in exchange for more exposure in the algorithms on the app.Less money, to reach more people.

Justin Hawkins of the Darkness explains, and also touches on why this could be a hindrance to modern music.

Have a watch below to find out what changes might be coming your way.

