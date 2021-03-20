World Down Syndrome Day - Sunday March 21st!

World Down Syndrome Day is happening Sunday and we are all encouraged to have a blast!

Taken directly from www.cdss.ca check out what you can do!

World Down Syndrome Day (WDSD) is March 21, 2021. We encourage raising awareness about Down syndrome in your school and in the community and we appreciate your support.

The Canadian Down Syndrome Society has developed a WDSD Celebration Kit, and we have some great tools for your classroom, community, or event!

Wear #LotsOfSocks!

Ask your students to wear colorful, fun socks on WDSD, it helps to raise awareness and puts some fun into the celebrations!

Share your celebrations!

Share your group pics with us at @CdnDownSyndrome on Twitter, Instagram and Facebook. Use #SeeTheAbility #WDSD #WorldDownSyndromeDay

Please respect privacy when sharing images, especially photos with minors. Please follow your school or groups approval policies prior to sharing on social media.

Share amongst your community!

Ask a self-advocate role model in your community to present to your group or class in-person or virtually. Talk to local newspapers or local media personalities!

Look for Lights!

On March 21, keep your eyes open for landmarks around the city and across the country that are lit up in blue and yellow to recognize this important day.

Tag and share photos of lights with #WDSD #LotsOfLights

The entire site has so much information about Down Syndrome and really gives you chance to hear from inspiring people like Paul Sawka. Here is Paul's blog about public speaking, something we can call use a course on!

Paul Sawka, Pual's Blog, CDSS.ca

Alright now lets all gather in for a huge virtual group hug!

If you would like to donate to wdss you can do so here.

Rock!

Chris Foord