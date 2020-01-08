XFL Returns Next Month With Brand New Rules!

Just as the NFL season is winding down, the XFL is coming back (next month)! I have zero expectations, but football is better than no football. Are we going to be able to bet on these games or will it all be pre determined like the WWE? I guess that’s a different discussion for a different day. The XFL announced their new rules yesterday, and they are a lot different than the NFL.

There will be no extra point kick after a touchdown. After a touchdown each team is going to have three options. You can try to score from the two-yard line for 1 point . . . from the five for two points . . . or three points from the 10 yard line. The gambler in me is going for 3 points every single time…no exceptions.

The offense will also be allowed to throw two forward passes as long as the second pass is still behind the line of scrimmage. In the NFL, you can only throw two passes if the first is a lateral.

The worst part of the NFL might be the overtime rules. Thanks to the XFL for changing that. The fact that a single possession in the NFL can end a game is bush league.

In the XFL, it's a "shootout," where both teams get five one-play possessions to score from the five-yard line. Which ever team scores more win the game! If they tie, then they keep doing alternating attempts until one team converts more. Now this, I like.

Lets hope they can attract some big names to the XFL… Antonio Brown, Johnny Manziel maybe somebody can even grab Tim Tebow from church and see if he wants to come hang.

Is Vince Mcmahon on the verge of bringing back an old school war with the NFL like he did with WWE and WCW? Only time will tell…