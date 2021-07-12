Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary Is Having A BIG Celebration!

If you've never been to the Yamnuska Wolfdog Sanctuary, you're being a bit of a silly goose. You're cheating yourself, to be quite honest!

It's one of my favourite places near Calgary and I always make sure to bring friends and family there when they visit. The animals are so cool and it's such a fun, interactive, informative place. They're only a 10 minute drive West of Cochrane!

On July 24th and 25th, they're going to be celebrating their 10 year anniversary! In order to celebrate properly, they're putting on quite an event for everyone and you should definitely go check it out and support them.

There's going to be food trucks, local vendors, and of course a ton of wolfdog and animal related activities!

