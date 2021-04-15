Yo Calgary, Check Out When Your Street Will Get Cleaned Here!
Calgary will spend just under $10 million on street cleaning this year so move your damn car!
Click here to see when the City's street cleaners will be in your area.
Over 16 000 KMS of paved roads will have been swept when the crews are finished.
Rock!
Chris Foord
