You could be in the new Bill & Ted movie!

Bill & Ted Face The Music is still scheduled to be released this year! Excellent!

Even better, the movie's Producers want to give you a shot at being in the new film! Non-Heinous!

Checkout partyonwithbillandted.com and show them your best air guitar with the supplied guitar audio.

I myself will be doing multiple submissions, and since you're already on your mobile device making videos, you mind as well do it to.

Bill & Ted 3 is scheduled to be released August 20th

partyonwithbillandted.com