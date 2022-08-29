You May Soon Be Able To Tow A Vehicle Wirelessly???

Toyota is working on "hitchless towing," where you could tow another vehicle or trailer WIRELESSLY. Apperently the whole thing is going to run on WiFi...what happenes when you're driving through the mountains and you lose service? BYE BYE trailer. Right?

Am I getting pranked here, or is wireless towing ACTUALLY going to be a thing?

Check this out.

The trail car behind you does everything you do in real time. So if you change lanes or hit the brakes, it does too.They say you could potentially even tow a trailer with a Prius soon. The future doesn't feel ready for this.