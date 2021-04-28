You Think Calgary Drivers Suck At Using Roundabouts? Watch This...

If you ever thought Calgary drivers were bad at navigating roundabouts, allow me to present to you: Kentucky.

A town in Northeast Kentucky got their very first roundabout recently, and the residents struggled embarrassingly to figure out how to properly use it. It almost looks like they just disregarded any common sense and went whichever way suited them best. Apparently it's been so bad there, the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet had to take to social media to instruct people on how to properly use the roundabout. Check out the chaos below: