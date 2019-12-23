Your New Favourite Christmas Song
I think I speak for everyone when I say we are SICK of Mariah Carey.
We are SICK of Bing Crosby
We are ENTIRELY DONE with that stupid song by Wham!
And don't even get us STARTED on Michael Buble. Sick of it.
Therefore, I present to you: Zombie Claus
