iHeartRadio
Instagram Snapchat
929292
Sms*

Your New Favourite Christmas Song

zombieclaus

I think I speak for everyone when I say we are SICK of Mariah Carey.

We are SICK of Bing Crosby

We are ENTIRELY DONE with that stupid song by Wham!

And don't even get us STARTED on Michael Buble. Sick of it.

 

Therefore, I present to you: Zombie Claus

 

 

CONTESTS

WIN MORE!