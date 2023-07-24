ʔAq’am residents return home as St. Mary’s River wildfire evacuation order partially lifts

Residents of 16 homes in the ʔAq’am community are headed home after an evacuation order was partially rescinded late Sunday night near Cranbrook, B.C., for the St. Mary’s River wildfire.

The out of control wildfire that grew to 4,093 hectares in size, ignited on July 17, with BC Wildfire suspecting downed power lines as the cause, but it remains under investigation.

Band council says the evacuation order for Mission Road was partially rescinded late Sunday night, keeping the community on evacuation alert in case conditions worsen.

In total, 36 homes in the community are still under an evacuation order.

BC Wildfire says crews limited fire activity on Sunday throughout the day, focusing on hot spots and suppressing any spot fires.

Regional District of East Kootenay says 652 homes are under an evacuation alert, including the community of Fort Steele and the Canadian Rockies International Airport.

St. Eugene Mission has been the main staging area for firefighting personnel, with BC Wildfire Service saying 232 firefighting personnel are battling the blaze, with eight helicopters and 16 pieces of heavy machinery equipment.

A spokesperson for BC Hydro says the fire has damaged some of its transmission infrastructure between Cranbrook and Invermere.

"We only need to replace one transmission pole at this time," said Mora Scott.

"To ensure that the pole does not fail, which would result in a lengthy power outage, we will be taking a two-hour outage on Monday afternoon to complete the necessary repairs. The outage will impact customers in Invermere, Golden, Parsons and Radium Hot Springs."

Scott says in the event of damage to the transmission line that results in an outage, it would mean that there would not be enough capacity to meet the full demand for our customers in Invermere, Golden, Radium Hot Springs and Spillimacheen.

"Priority would be given to circuits with critical infrastructure including BC Ambulance, hospitals, community centres, RCMP detachments and cell towers," she said.