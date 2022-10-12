'0 ambulances available for 600,000+ residents': Code red called again at local hospitals

Ambulance gridlock was reported once again in Waterloo region Tuesday night, as a Code Red was called at local hospitals.

When a Code Red is issued, it means there are no ambulances available to respond to emergency calls.

Last month, a line-up of ambulances were seen backed up at Grand River Hospital in Kitchener, after multiple instances of Code Red were reported on Sept. 26.

In a tweet Tuesday night, the union representing regional paramedics reported another Code Red, saying “sorry to our neighbouring services. We may need to borrow you, yet again…”

In another tweet, the union went on to say “0 ambulances available for 600,000+ residents.”

Guelph-Wellington paramedics also reported that they were in Code Red Tuesday.

We are in Code Red and have no / limited availability of local ambulances in our area. If you call 911 we will get there . Non emergency calls maybe delayed. Please make the right call and save ambulances for emergencies pic.twitter.com/J6YgARtAuP