B.C. health officials say that approximately 1,000 food production workers on Vancouver Island will soon receive their first dose of the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine.

The vaccine doses are part of the province's plan to use AstraZeneca vaccines on frontline workers in parallel with its age-based distribution plan.

The AstraZeneca vaccine is well suited for this program because it is "fridge stable" and does not need to be kept in extremely cold temperatures, making it easier to transport to specific groups across the province, according to health officials.

One thousand people across four food production facilities on the island will be receiving the vaccine, according to provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry.

The four facilities were identified as a priority group to receive the vaccine based on the province's COVID-19 workplace task group.

Priority groups are selected if they have ongoing and repeated outbreaks, if they are in a workplace setting that makes it difficult to use PPE or social distance, or if it is a workplace associated with congregate housing for employees.

Health officials identified other frontline industries that are slated to receive a vaccine next, alongside older cohorts. The other industries are:

First responders

K-12 education staff

Child care staff

Manufacturing workers

Wholesale and warehousing workers

Staff in congregate housing

Correctional facilities staff

Cross-border transport workers

Quarantine officers

Postal workers

Bylaw officers

Grocery workers

Outbreak sites

The province estimates that there are about 322,000 workers across these industries in B.C.

The vaccines will be administered through a mix of on-site clinics and mass vaccination clinics.

Further information on why these priority sectors were selected can be found below:

