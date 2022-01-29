1,083 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths reported in Sask.

The Government of Saskatchewan has reported 1,083 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with two more deaths.

This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 989 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Total active cases are now at 12,553.

The seven-day average is currently being reported as 1,228, or 102.1, new cases per 100,000.

The province is also reporting 2,655 Omicron cases.

Hospitalizations are at 340, which is two fewer than Friday.

Of those 340 hospitalizations, 304 are inpatient, 124 inpatient hospitalizations are due to a COVID-19-related illness and 160 are incidental COVID-19 infections, while 20 have not yet been determined.

In ICUs, 36 people in total are receiving treatment. Thirty are for COVID-19-related illnesses, five are for incidental COVID-19 infections and one resident is in PICU/NICU for a COVID-19-related illness.

Health-care workers administered 2,132 additional doses of vaccine, with a further 1,432 residents becoming fully vaccinated. Bringing the total to 893,793 for the province.