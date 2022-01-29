1,083 new COVID-19 cases, two new deaths reported in Sask.
The Government of Saskatchewan has reported 1,083 new COVID-19 cases Saturday, along with two more deaths.
This brings the total number of deaths in the province to 989 since the beginning of the pandemic.
Total active cases are now at 12,553.
The seven-day average is currently being reported as 1,228, or 102.1, new cases per 100,000.
The province is also reporting 2,655 Omicron cases.
Hospitalizations are at 340, which is two fewer than Friday.
Of those 340 hospitalizations, 304 are inpatient, 124 inpatient hospitalizations are due to a COVID-19-related illness and 160 are incidental COVID-19 infections, while 20 have not yet been determined.
In ICUs, 36 people in total are receiving treatment. Thirty are for COVID-19-related illnesses, five are for incidental COVID-19 infections and one resident is in PICU/NICU for a COVID-19-related illness.
Health-care workers administered 2,132 additional doses of vaccine, with a further 1,432 residents becoming fully vaccinated. Bringing the total to 893,793 for the province.
-
Hyman, Draisaitl lead Edmonton past struggling Habs 7-2; Kane scores in Oilers debutNew signing Evander Kane scored the first of seven goals for Edmonton as the Oilers steamrolled the struggling Montreal Canadiens 7-2.
-
Rallying to raise awareness of the suffering caused by drug and alcohol abuseMembers of the Alexis Nakota Sioux Nation are rallying to raise awareness of the effects of drugs and alcohol.
-
Driver killed after rear ending truck towing flat deck trailer on highwayOne man is dead after a pickup truck rear ended another truck towing a flat deck trailer on Highway 2 Saturday afternoon.
-
Metro Vancouver truck convoy draws large turnoutCrowds waving Canadian flags lined streets and gathered on highway overpasses Saturday, as a long convoy of honking trucks and cars rolled through Metro Vancouver and the the Fraser Valley.
-
Edmonton, St. Albert mayors concerned by local MP's presence at 'freedom convoy' rally in OttawaEdmonton and St. Albert's mayors released a joint statement calling on an area Member of Parliament to apologize for attending the "freedom convoy" rally protest opposed to COVID-19 mandates.
-
Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Simcoe, OPP sayOntario Provincial Police said they are investigating after a pedestrian was stuck by a vehicle in Simcoe on Saturday.
-
'A real challenge': KW Hydro crews deal with extreme cold while making repairsKitchener residents scrambled to stay warm Friday night, as a power outage left thousands of customers without heat in the midst of an extreme cold warning.
-
Ice sculptures take over Whyte Avenue as annual winter festival returns to cityThe Old Strathcona Business Association's Ice on Whyte festival returned after a two-year break due to the pandemic.
-
IHIT still mum on possible suspects in Coquitlam realtor's murderThe Integrated Homicide Investigation Team has announced that the stabbing death of a Coquitlam realtor was an isolated incident and there is no further risk to public safety, but police still won't say why they are so certain.