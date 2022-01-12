1,084 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan added 1,084 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.
No new deaths were reported and hospitalization totals remained at 121, including nine intensive care patients.
The new cases are located in the Far North West (23), Far North East (15), North West (40), North Central (22), North East (10), Saskatoon (416), Central West (six), Central East (48), Regina (287), South West (23), South Central (27) and South East (86) zones and 81 new cases have pending residence information.
The active case count is up once again to an all-time high of 8,706. Of that total, 2,292 are in the Regina zone and 2,676 are in the Saskatoon zone.
Another 86 cases of the Omicron variant have been added to the province’s total from Tuesday.
As of Wednesday, Saskatchewan has identified 3,759 Omicron cases through screening, including 1,514 confirmed and 2,445 probable cases.
The seven-day average of daily new cases is 1,057 or 87.8 new cases per 100,000 population.
Premier Scott Moe announced Wednesday morning an extension of current public health orders until the end of February.
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
