$1.1 million worth of fentanyl seized during traffic stop
CTVNewsWinnipeg.ca Supervising News Producer - Digital
Charles Lefebvre
Two people have been charged after the Brandon Police Service (BPS) seized more than $1 million worth of fentanyl during a traffic stop last week.
According to police, officers with the BPS and RCMP stopped a vehicle on a traffic violation roughly five kilometres west of Brandon on Jan. 25.
They said two people were arrested under the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act. The vehicle was searched, and police found a bag containing approximately nine kilograms of fentanyl.
The street value of the fentanyl is estimated at $1.1 million.
A 27-year-old man and a 23-year-old woman were both charged with possession for trafficking of a controlled substance.
-
