1,122 fourth doses administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since Thursday

There have been 1,122 fourth doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered by Region of Waterloo clinics since the province announced eligibility for new groups on Thursday.

Those 60 and older, along with First Nations, Inuit, and Métis people, can now get their second COVID-19 vaccine booster shot in Ontario.

In Waterloo region, roughly 70,000 people make up the 60 and over population.

Many were out right away Thursday, as roughly three dozen people could be seen lined up outside the Boardwalk vaccination clinic in Waterloo during the the noon hour.

Local public health official say so far they have been able to meet the demand.

The director of infectious disease at Region of Waterloo Public Health, David Aoki, says he welcomes news that Ontario will expand eligibility for PCR testing.

Aoki calls it a layered approach to protection, in combination with vaccinations.

“The real push for vaccinations is to decrease the severity should you get it,” Aoki said. “So it really reduces the risk of severe COVID, should you become infected. So really it's using all those layers. Continuing the distance when possible. We welcome any opportunity to keep those layers in place.”

Fourth doses are also available at the Beechwood clinic in Cambridge, as well as at many pharmacies, community centres, public libraries, and doctors’ offices.

Public health is reminding residents that first, second, or third doses are still available at these clinics as well.