$1.1M in drugs seized from downtown Edmonton apartment
Two people have been charged after Edmonton police seized over $1.1 million in illegal drugs.
On the evening of Feb. 18, police were called to 97 Avenue and 106 Street for a weapons complaint.
Their investigation led them to an apartment suite in the area.
Investigations made by the officers at the apartment resulted in police obtaining a search warrant for the suite.
The following items were seized under the warrant:
- Approximately 3.7 kilograms of fentanyl (street value of over $866,000.00)
- Approximately 3.9 kilograms of methamphetamine (street value of over $239,000.00)
- 57.2 grams of cocaine (street value of over $4,000.00)
"This was a substantial drug seizure following an excellent investigation by our Downtown Branch patrol members,” Supt. Bart Lawczynski said in a news release. “As organized drug trafficking continues to disproportionately target our vulnerable populations, particularly in central Edmonton, we are hopeful that a seizure of this magnitude will greatly reduce victimization and increase community safety.”
A 32-year-old man has been charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking, assault with a weapon, and assault causing bodily harm.
A 41-year-old man was charged with three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.
Police did not release any photos of the seized drugs.