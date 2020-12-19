A crew of Santa's helpers were out ensuring Edmontonians have a healthy meal this holiday season.

Hamper elves gathered to distribute nearly 1,200 hampers to families in need outside the Edmonton Expo Centre.

The Holiday Hamper Program now in its 17th year. Small gifts for kids were also distributed in addition to the hampers.

“We came up with a plan and said ‘How do we do it differently this year?’ And I think we’ve come up with something to be able to deliver these hampers. Edmontonians stepped up this year. We actually were really happy to say a lot of people made extra donations this year because they know people need it.”

Extra safety protocols were put in place because of the pandemic like staggered times and curbside pickup.

The program has grown rapidly over the years. When it first started in 2003, hampers were given to just 13 families.