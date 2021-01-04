More than 1,000 Nova Scotians are still without power roughly two days after the first storm of 2021 brought heavy, wet snow to the province.

As of 11 a.m. Monday, Nova Scotia Power was reporting 194 outages affecting 1,275 customers. Most of the outages are in Cape Breton, particularly in the Sydney, N.S., area.

According to the utility’s website, restoration times vary from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m. Monday.

At the peak of Saturday’s storm, 40,000 people across Nova Scotia were without power as the snow built up on trees, which then came into contact with power lines.

Crews across the province worked to restore power, but thousands of people were still in the dark on Sunday.

“Once the snow starts to melt, it’s easy to remove the trees. If the trees get weighed down and actually break the lines, there are some repairs that need to be made, but the majority of them should be a pretty quick restore,” Matt Drover, Nova Scotia Power’s storm lead, told CTV Atlantic on Sunday.

According to Environment Canada, the storm dumped 32 centimetres of snow on the airport in Sydney, while towns along the northeastern coast of the province, such as New Glasgow and Pictou, saw up to 20 centimetres.