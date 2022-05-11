1,300 bushels of grain stolen from south Sask. property: RCMP

Police are searching for suspects after a theft of more than 1,000 bushels of grain was reported in southwest Saskatchewan.

In an advisory Wednesday, RCMP said 1,300 bushels of durum seed were taken from a property five miles south of Ponteix, Sask. One bushel is equal to approximately 35 litres.

Police believe the crime occurred between April 28 and May 5.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Ponteix RCMP at 306-625-6400.

Ponteix is located 85 kilometres south of Swift Current, Sask.