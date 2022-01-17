1,347 new COVID-19 cases reported in Sask.
Saskatchewan reported 1,347 new cases of COVID-19 in its daily update on Monday.
The new cases were located in: Saskatoon (452), Regina (268), Far North West (11), Far North Central (zero), Far North East (16), North West (33), North Central (122), North East (51), Central West (45), Central East (67), South West (33), South Central (37) and South East (51).
Active cases rose to 11,642, up 177 from Sunday. In the Regina region, 2,948 cases are considered active, while Saskatoon accounts for 3,522.
There are currently 167 people in hospital related to COVID-19, including 13 in ICU.
On the vaccine front, 1,532 more doses have been administered, including 595, first doses and 937 second doses.
A total of 878,374 people are now considered fully vaccinated in Saskatchewan.
