Police seized nearly 14 kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $1.35 million last month.

ALERT and Edmonton police searched four homes in Oliver, Strathcona, Rosenthal and Summerside on Dec. 30 and seized 13.77 kilograms of methamphetamine and other drugs including nearly 120 grams of cocaine.

The methamphetamine would have equated to more than 45,000 doses, ALERT said.

“This amount of meth represents a high degree of community harm,” said ALERT CEO Supt. Dwayne Lakusta. “The influx of cartel-connected meth into our province has fueled violence, ancillary property crimes, and poses serious health concerns.”

The investigation is ongoing and charges are pending.