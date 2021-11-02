$1.35M in illegal cigarettes seized in central Alberta: RCMP
A Red Deer, Alta., man faces multiple charges after Mounties say they seized over $1 million worth of illegal cigarettes from three properties in central Alberta in August.
A two-month investigation led to the discovery of a wholesale supplier of contraband tobacco products that was operating out of Red Deer and distributing to several locations in Alberta, RCMP said in a news release.
On Aug. 27, search warrants at the three properties revealed $1.35 million in illegal cigarettes, $14,000 in cash, a stolen Dodge Challenger, and contraband cannabis products, according to RCMP.
The three properties in Red Deer, Lacombe County and Morningside are "associated to the suspect," according to RCMP.
Chrys Tremblay, 43, is facing five charges including:
- Selling unstamped (contraband) tobacco under the Criminal Code
- Possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 (x2)
- 32(1) Selling unstamped tobacco products under the Excise Act
- 10(2) Possession for the purpose of trafficking cannabis products
Tremblay is scheduled to appear in Red Deer provincial court on Thursday.
-
-
Downtown Ottawa businesses pivot as federal office towers remain emptyLocal business owners in downtown Ottawa, who have relied for years on the traffic from federal government workers, are finding themselves planning for a future without them.
-
CUPE NB strike forces cancellation of medical appointments and proceduresHorizon Health is reporting that 1,408 appointments or procedures, along with 35 surgeries, were cancelled Tuesday in the province of New Brunswick as a result of the ongoing labour dispute.
-
Roughriders remain optimistic as injury bug bitesAfter clinching a playoff spot on the weekend, the Saskatchewan Roughriders control their own destiny.
-
Tribute with a tap: Legion hopes fast-pay machines will boost annual poppy campaignThe Royal Canadian Legion's annual campaign is in full swing, and this year includes the addition of a number of tap-and-go machines at some distribution sites.
-
First snowfall of the season for Waterloo RegionYou may have noticed something different falling from sky Tuesday afternoon, as Waterloo Region experienced its first snowfall of the season.
-
UCP provincial police push causing 'stress and strain' on Alberta RCMP: Commanding OfficerA government effort to replace the Alberta RCMP with a provincial police force is having a negative impact on officers and civilian employees, the force's commander said Tuesday.
-
Report calls for Canada 150 rink to be replaced in Gananoque, Ont. one year after constructionIt was supposed to be a big coup for a small town: Gananoque, Ont., winning the Canada 150 rink after it was taken down from Parliament Hill. But the rink's construction has major problems and residents are worried about who will pay to fix it.
-
U.S. gives final clearance to COVID-19 shots for kids 5 to 11U.S. health officials on Tuesday gave the final signoff to Pfizer's kid-size COVID-19 shot, a major expansion of the nation's vaccination campaign.