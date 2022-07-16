$1.5 million drug bust in Six Nations after nine month investigation: police

Six Nations police say a nine-month investigation labelled 'Project Reunion' has led to a $1.5 million drug bust.

Warrants used on Thursday, July 14 led to the seizing of drugs, guns, cash, and jewellery being trafficked on territory of Six Nations of the Grand River and surrounding areas, according to officials.

A man and two women from Brantford have been hit with several charges, including trafficking, possession of firearms, possession of stolen property, and careless use of firearms.

Additional charges are expected to be laid.

All three were held for a bail hearing and remain in custody.