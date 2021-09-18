1.6 kg of meth, weapons seized during vehicle search: Sask. RCMP

Humboldt RCMP have arrested and charged four people after seizing several drugs, ammunition and other prohibited items.

RCMP were patrolling the area of Bruno, Sask., a town 90 km east of Saskatoon, when they found a suspicious parked vehicle on Tuesday, a news release said.

Officers approached the vehicle and found four people in it and observed a weapon in plain sight. The vehicle was searched right after.

RCMP say they were able to locate and seize 1.6 kg of suspected methamphetamine, 27.9 grams of suspected gamma-hydroxybutyrate (GHB), drug trafficking paraphernalia, ammunition, brass knuckles and pepper spray.

As a result, four people, Trinity Mckenzie, 20, and Tyra Dawn Ratt, 20, from La Ronge; Victor Bairos, 54, and Lindsay Siemens, 58, from Saskatoon, are facing charges related to drug trafficking, weapon possession and possessing property obtained by crime.

Mckenzie and Ratt were arrested on warrants from the Saskatoon Police Service. Ratt had an additional outstanding warrant from the Prince Albert Police Service.

Bairos and Siemens have appeared in court and will next appear Nov. 22.