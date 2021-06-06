1,800 Manitobans without power after lightning storm

More than 1,800 Manitobans were without power Sunday afternoon after a lightning storm crossed the province Saturday night.

According to Manitoba Hydro, as of 3:00 p.m. Sunday, there were 99 unplanned outages in Manitoba affecting 1,863 customers.

The utility company said a planned outage will occur in south Winnipeg at 3:30 p.m. to fix a line broken by the storm.

We need to take an outage in south Winnipeg in order to safely replace a pole broken by last night’s weather. The outage will affect approximately 800 customers and will begin at 3:30 p.m. with an estimated restoration time of 6:45 p.m.



Affected area: pic.twitter.com/3V20jx1SvL

In another tweet, the company said a broken pole caused an outage in the city’s St. Vital area Saturday night. That outage has since been fixed.

Later on Sunday morning, power was restored to 1,400 residents in the Charleswood area.

Manitoba Hydro tells people to stay far away from downed power lines and to treat them as if they are live.

The Crown corporation asks customers to report outages on its website.