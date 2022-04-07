1,880 customers still without power following spring storm: SaskPower

More than 1,800 SaskPower customers in southwest Saskatchewan remain without power as of Thursday afternoon, following a spring snow storm earlier this week.

Snow and wind damaged several power lines and poles throughout southwest Saskatchewan during the storm on Monday and Tuesday.

SaskPower said 1,880 customers are still dealing with outages, including 357 in the town of Maple Creek, 738 in the area to the north and east including Hatton, Golden Prairie and Piapot and 785 to the south including Cypress Hills and Nekaneet.

SaskPower said restoration efforts are ongoing in southwest Saskatchewan.

Power has been restored for most customers in Maple Creek and the crown corporation anticipates the remainder will be fixed on Thursday.

The main line to the north is expected to be restored by 10 p.m. Friday and the main line south will be complete by 10 p.m. Saturday, SaskPower said.

“Damage has been extensive, and some customers who have experienced damage on secondary lines feeding their properties will remain without power beyond these timelines,” SaskPower said in a release.

The full extent of the damage is still being assessed.