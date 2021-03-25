$1.8M in illegal cannabis products seized in London, Ont. following massive OPP operation
After a massive OPP operation in southwestern Ontario earlier this month, police have seized nearly $2-million in illegal cannabis and cannabis products from a location in London, Ont.
On March 9, the OPP raided several locations across southwestern Ontario, including London, Barrie, and Brantford in relation to an organized crime investigation.
Other locations raided include Brant County, St. Thomas, and Oakland Ont.
Ten people are facing a total 268 charges in connection to the operation dubbed “Project Weaver.”
Following those raids police gained grounds to execute an additional warrant in London on March, 12 at an undisclosed location.
The raid resulted in roughly $1.8-million in illegal cannabis and illegal cannabis products being seized.
The specific items seized are as follows:
- 81.65 kilograms (kg) illegal cannabis valued at $979,862
- 56 illegal cannabis plants and 272 clones valued at $58,720
- 2.15 kg illegal cannabis hash valued at $60,120
- 5.91 kg illegal cannabis oils valued at $419,260
- 3.66 kg illegal cannabis isolates valued at $273,611
- 231 units of packaged illegal cannabis products valued at $7,615
- $218,282 in Canadian currency
Jordan Kimmerly, 35, of London is facing several charges in relation to the raid including:
- Possession for the Purpose of Distribution S.9 (2) of the Cannabis Act
- Possession for the Purpose of Selling S.10 (2) of the Cannabis Act
- Unlawful Production of Cannabis S.12 (4) (b) of the Cannabis Act
- Possession of Property Obtained by Crime S.354 (1)(a) of the Criminal Code
Police say the result of these raids means two illegal cannabis storefronts have been shutdown.
The March 9, raids netted authorities 31 firearms, 81 grenades, two grenade launchers, three explosive projectiles and 22 other prohibited devices were seized.
In addition, drugs including cocaine, cannabis, hash, psilocybin and MDMA were seized, along with nearly $130,000 in Canadian and US currency and eight vehicles.
Police say four separate criminal networks were identified during Project Weaver including the Outlaws Motorcycle Club in London and area.
Among those facing charges are:
- Ryan Daigneault, 44, London – 12 charges
- Daniel Bell, 33, St. Thomas – 10 charges
- Daniel Boris, 42, Strathroy – one charge
- Cindy Klassen, 35, St. Thomas – three charges
- Stacey Scaman, 40, London – three charges
- Michael Caron, 32, London – 32 charges
- Alicia Lewis-Haynes, 36, Paris – eight charges
- Jayme Hill, 31, Brantford – 23 charges
- Sean Sutherland, 32, Ancaster – 126 charges
- Brandon Spaulding, 31, Brantford – 50 charges
With files from CTV's Amanda Taccone and Marek Sutherland.