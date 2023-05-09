$1.8M local gift for veteran care in London
More money is being dedicated to caring for veterans at St. Joseph's Health Care in London.
As part of Tuesday's 15th Annual Breakfast of Champions event, it was announced that a $1.8-million gift from a London couple will fund "life-changing research at the MacDonald Franklin OSI Research Centre."
According to the St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation, the majority of the gift will support research efforts over the next five years to identify emerging treatment opportunities in the military and for veterans suffering with post-traumatic stress disorder and other operational stress injuries as a result of military service.
The donation comes from Kyle MacDonald and John Franklin, whose ongoing commitment to the care of veterans honours the memory of their fathers who both served in the Canadian military.
Breakfast of Champions is hosted by St. Joseph’s Health Care Foundation in partnership with CMHA Thames Valley Addiction and Mental Health Services. It is the largest and longest-running event of its kind in Southwestern Ontario, raising awareness and funds for mental health care in our region.
-
'Utterly unjustifiable': Trudeau Foundation chair calls out 'attacks' against organizationPierre Elliott Trudeau Foundation board of directors chairperson Edward Johnson says the organization has been subjected to 'unwarranted and unfair attacks' amid foreign interference allegations.
-
Brantford Police looking for suspect in hate-motivated incidentPolice are looking for a suspect who allegedly made racially-charged death threats towards a man in Brantford and damaged his bicycle.
-
Timmins youth, 16, charged with trafficking; Toronto suspect also chargedA 16-year-old suspect from Timmins was arrested May 6 and charged with drug trafficking.
-
Kurt Browning to perform his final Winnipeg 'Stars on Ice' showChampion figure skater Kurt Browning is set to take the ice for one of his final ‘Stars on Ice’ performances on Wednesday night in Winnipeg.
-
Two daycare employees charged with assault in Calgary, police sayTwo employees of a Calgary daycare have been charged with assault after parents found physical markings on their child and notified police.
-
View Royal fire chief frustrated after overdose call delays fire responseA Vancouver Island fire chief is frustrated after his crews where delayed in responding to an apartment fire because they were dispatched to an overdose call.
-
23-year-old who refused to do chores called 911 on mother after she shut off home's Wi-Fi signalA 23-year-old woman was asked to leave her mother’s house after calling 911 when she shut off the home’s Wi-Fi.
-
City re-opens 3 holes on Maple Ridge Golf CourseMaple Ridge Golf Course is reopening three holes on its 18-hole course that have been closed since last year.
-
MPs vote to launch study into China's 'intimidation campaign' against Michael ChongThe House of Commons has unanimously agreed that a committee should strike a study into the 'intimidation campaign' allegedly orchestrated by a now-expelled Chinese diplomat against Conservative MP Michael Chong and his family.