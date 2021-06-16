1,900 vaccine doses administered at Leila supersite walk-up Tuesday

Concern over people receiving early second dose vaccinations has prompted the province to ask Manitobans to wait until they are eligible before making appointments.

Hundreds of people braved the hot temperatures Tuesday to get vaccinated at the Leila supersite, which was operating as a walk-in clinic.

In a tweet, the provincial government thanked Manitobans and said 1,900 doses were administered at the clinic.

A provincial spokesperson told CTV News that the walk-in clinics are intended for people receiving their first doses, but noted people were not getting turned away.

On Monday, Dr. Brent Roussin addressed concerns over early second dose appointment bookings through the province’s website, urging Manitobans to wait until they were eligible before booking.

“We're going to need to put that work in to continue to increase the first dose uptake because that's some of the harder to reach groups. So, I think Manitobans (need to) pay attention to the eligibility criteria (and) as soon as you're eligible, book that appointment. But I think we'd ask to not book your appointment before you're eligible.”

On Tuesday, a provincial spokesperson told CTV News, “We screen booking eligibility online and through the call centre. Manitobans should not be providing false information. The vast majority of Manitobans respect the process and are not queue jumping."

The walk-in clinic will continue at the Leila Supersite, located at 770 Leila Avenue, on Wednesday from 1 p.m. to 7:45 p.m. and again on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 3:45 p.m.