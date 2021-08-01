iHeartRadio

1 adult, 2 children taken to hospital after ATV accident in Caledon

image.jpeg

Three people, including two children, were hospitalized after an accident involving an ATV in Caledon Saturday night.

It happened on Innis Lake Road, north of Old Church Road, just before 9 p.m.

Peel paramedics say three people – a 42-year-old, a 13-year-old, and an 11-year-old – were all transported to the hospital in serious condition.

No further details have been released about the accident or what caused it.

