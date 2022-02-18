Major crimes, arson units investigate Calgary house fire death, considered suspicious

The death of a person found deceased at a southeast Calgary house fire on Friday is being considered suspicious, police said.

Calgary EMS officials said paramedics were called about 5 a.m. to a home on Douglas Ridge Green S.E. for reports of a fire.

The CPS major crimes and arson units are investigating.

Firefighters evacuated nearby homes as a precaution.

One person was found inside after the fire was extinguished. police said.

An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403.266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.