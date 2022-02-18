Major crimes, arson units investigate Calgary house fire death, considered suspicious
CTVNewsCalgary.ca Digital Journalist
Melissa Gilligan
The death of a person found deceased at a southeast Calgary house fire on Friday is being considered suspicious, police said.
Calgary EMS officials said paramedics were called about 5 a.m. to a home on Douglas Ridge Green S.E. for reports of a fire.
The CPS major crimes and arson units are investigating.
Firefighters evacuated nearby homes as a precaution.
One person was found inside after the fire was extinguished. police said.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Tuesday.
Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at 403.266-1234 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
-
Waterloo hands out 161 parking tickets as snow cleanup continuesAs southern Ontario digs out from another big dump of snow, the City of Waterloo reports it issued 161 tickets to cars parked illegally on city streets Thursday night in violation of a snow event parking ban.
-
Alberta courthouses to resume all in-person trials TuesdayAs the fifth wave of COVID-19 in Alberta starts to fade, provincial courthouses are set to resume all in-person trials on Feb. 22.
-
Sudbury's rent market tightens as demand exceeds supplyA new report from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation found Greater Sudbury's vacancy rate has dipped to 1.8 per cent, a low the city hasn't seen in roughly 10 years.
-
22 EPS officers sent to support police efforts in OttawaThe Edmonton Police Service confirmed it is sending officers to Canada's capital city to assist law enforcement efforts to remove "Freedom Convoy" protesters.
-
Ontario schools will offer remote learning for at least one more yearThe local Elementary Teachers Federation of Ontario (ETFO) believes it’s time to move on from virtual learning.
-
B.C.'s vaccination rules for post-secondary students in residence extendedA public health order setting out vaccination rules for B.C. post-secondary students living in residence has been extended past the end of the semester.
-
Homicide of beer vendor employee sparks Workplace Safety and Health investigationManitoba Workplace Safety and Health is investigating a beer vendor business after an employee found injured on the job early Tuesday died in hospital in an incident Winnipeg police are treating as a homicide.
-
Calls for London to ban hate symbols after Confederate flags sightedCalls are growing for the City of London to prohibit symbols of hate for public display.
-
'It achieved its aim': University of Alberta drops vaccine requirementStudents and staff will no longer need proof-of-vaccination to attend the campuses of Alberta's two largest universities.