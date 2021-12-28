1 airlifted to hospital after crash closes highway near Port Alberni, B.C.
Highway 4 was closed in both directions just outside of Port Alberni on Tuesday afternoon following a serious crash.
Port Alberni RCMP say the crash occurred around 12:47 p.m. at the intersection of Johnston Road and Broughton Road.
The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, but police say an older model Ford F250 and a Subaru Impreza Wagon were involved in the collision.
Three ground ambulances and one air ambulance responded to the scene, according to BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).
A passenger in the Subaru, a 44-year-old woman from Port Alberni, was airlifted to hospital for what was believed to be serious injuries, according to RCMP.
Two other patients were taken to hospital by ground ambulances, say BCEHS.
The driver of the Ford, a 26-year-old man from Port Alberni, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, say Port Alberni RCMP.
The cause of the crash is still under investigation.
-
Halifax Regional Municipality urges residence to stay off frozen lakes, ponds until ice thickness testing resumesThe Halifax Regional Municipality is reminding everyone that it is currently not safe to be on frozen lakes and ponds, with signs of noticeably thin ice and open water in many lakes across the region.
-
SIU invokes mandate after crash in BrantfordThe province's Special Investigations Unit (SIU) has invoked its mandate after two people were injured in a crash in Brantford.
-
Train derails in southern Alberta, diesel fuel leakingTraffic on Highway 23 is being re-routed as a hazmat team from Calgary and emergency crews from southern Alberta deal with a train derailment near the Village of Barons.
-
Windsor-Essex acting medical officer of health hopes to see a return to the classroomWith the province expected to decide this week whether to reopen schools in January, the local acting medical officer of health hopes to see a return to in-class learning.
-
World Juniors: Oilers draft pick Munzenberger looking to lead Germany back to quarterfinalsA year after making his World Juniors debut in Edmonton, Munzenberger has helped his German side to within a win of a quarterfinal spot for the second year in a row.
-
'Act as though COVID is everywhere': Dr. Summers ahead of New Year's gatheringsWith the Middlesex-London Health Unit reporting its highest daily number of lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases, the region's top doctor is urging caution ahead of New Year's Eve gatherings.
-
Fire on board Canadian warship could have been avoided: Navy commanderRoyal Canadian Navy commander Vice-Admiral Craig Baines says the fire that broke out on board HMCS Fredericton last month while the frigate was sailing off the coast of Norway could have been avoided.
-
Waterloo Region reports more than 500 COVID-19 cases for first timeHealth officials in Waterloo Region have reported more than 500 COVID-19 cases for the first time since the pandemic began on Wednesday.
-
'Hazardous weather' leads to closure of some Metro Vancouver COVID-19 test sites amid 'significant demand'A B.C. health authority that says it's seeing a "significant demand" for COVID-19 testing in recent days has closed some collection centres due to "hazardous weather conditions."