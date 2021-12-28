1 airlifted to hospital after crash closes highway near Port Alberni, B.C.

Highway 4 was closed in both directions just outside of Port Alberni on Tuesday afternoon following a serious crash.

Port Alberni RCMP say the crash occurred around 12:47 p.m. at the intersection of Johnston Road and Broughton Road.

The cause of the crash has yet to be determined, but police say an older model Ford F250 and a Subaru Impreza Wagon were involved in the collision.

Three ground ambulances and one air ambulance responded to the scene, according to BC Emergency Health Services (BCEHS).

A passenger in the Subaru, a 44-year-old woman from Port Alberni, was airlifted to hospital for what was believed to be serious injuries, according to RCMP.

Two other patients were taken to hospital by ground ambulances, say BCEHS.

The driver of the Ford, a 26-year-old man from Port Alberni, remained at the scene and is cooperating with police, say Port Alberni RCMP.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation.