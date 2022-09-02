1 airlifted to hospital after crash on logging road on Vancouver Island

One person was airlifted to hospital Friday after a commercial vehicle crashed along the Bamfield Main, which links the communities of Bamfield and Port Alberni on western Vancouver Island.

Port Alberni’s fire department tweeted about the crash around 10 a.m., and according to fire Cpt. John Haley, the crash happened around the 50 km marker along the route.

PAFD responding to a rollover MVI involving a commercial vehicle on Bamfield Main near Sarita Lake. Expect delays. #MVI #portalberni #bamfield

"We didn’t even get to the scene, a gravel truck rolled over and one patient was flown by air ambulance from the construction site to Victoria General," said Haley.

The fire captain wasn’t sure if this was in connection to any of the safety upgrades being done along the 76-kilometre route, the majority of which is unpaved.

"We didn’t get all the way to the accident scene, we got as far as where they were loading the patient on to the helicopter," he said.

Haley wasn’t sure if the vehicle was loaded or empty at the time of the accident.

CTV News has reached out to the Ministry of Transportation for further details.