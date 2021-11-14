1 animal dead, 2 missing after fire at pet hotel

A fire broke out at the Little Paws Inn in the Kenilworth neighbourhood Sunday killing at least one animal.

At 5:32 p.m., a worker at the business reported a fire inside the building, according to Edmonton fire. When crews arrived at the scene, they found “lots of smoke” coming from the building.

“Animals, especially dogs and cats, when something like this happens, when there is smoke and there could be alarms going off in the building, it sends the animals into panic mode and lots of times they hide so it’s hard to find them,” said District Chief Todd Weiss.

All of the dogs at Little Paws were accounted for, two cats were missing and one rabbit had died, added Weiss.

The fire didn’t fully engulf the building and no people were injured.

The fire started on the left side of the building, not the side where the animals were kept, according to Weiss.

Officials didn’t know how many animals were being kept in the building.