1 arrest in Sturgeon County after search warrant leads to firearms and drugs seizure

St. Albert RCMP have made an arrest in a weapons-trafficking investigation they began in Sturgeon County back in March.

Investigators believed a woman at the residence was purchasing firearms with a valid possession and accusation license (PAL) and selling them off to known criminals as what is sometimes called a "straw buyer."

According to police, the investigation also revealed several prolific and violent offenders were ordered by court to live at the home.

On May 19, St. Albert Crime Reduction Unit executed search warrants on the property and a number of items were seized:

Loaded 9 mm pistol

Loaded 22 calibre rifle

12 gauge shotgun

Taser disguised as a flashlight

Collapsible baton

Three cans of bear spray

Brass knuckles

Cocaine

Methamphetamine

Police say Carley Rae Strayski, 36, of Sturgeon County was arrested and charged with:

Weapon trafficking

Tampering with serial number on a firearm

Careless storage of a firearm

Possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose

Possession of prohibited weapons

Possession of stolen property under $5,000

Possession of a controlled substance

Strayski’s next court date is June 24 in Morinville provincial court.