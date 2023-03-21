1 arrested, 1 hospitalized after pedestrian struck by vehicle in Surrey: RCMP

One person was arrested in Surrey Monday after police say a speeding driver hit a pedestrian who was walking on the sidewalk, sending the victim to hospital.

Surrey RCMP arrived to the scene of the collision on 88th Avenue near 140th Street around 6:14 p.m. and provided first aid care to the pedestrian, according to a statement issued later that night.

The victim was sent to hospital with minor injuries, and yellow police tape was set up around the 14000 block of 88th Avenue—as well as the offending silver Hyundai.

“At this time of the investigation, it appears speeding was a factor in this incident and the driver has been taken into custody, pending the investigation,” reads Monday’s release.

Mounties say the vehicle involved had to be towed away from the scene, and 88th Ave. was closed for hours for investigative purposes.

“Roads were reopened to all traffic at approximately 9:35 p.m. yesterday,” Corp. Vanessa Munn wrote in an email to CTV News Tuesday morning.

Since the matter is still under investigation, Munn said she couldn’t provide any more details about the driver or the victim.

Surrey RCMP are asking anyone with more information, including dash cam video from the area at the time, to contact Mounties at 604-599-0502.