1 arrested after assault in South Vancouver, police say

Vancouver police say they have arrested a man after an assault in South Vancouver Saturday morning.

Officers were still at a home on East 41st Avenue between Inverness and Sherbrooke streets Sunday morning, more than 24 hours after the incident took place.

Images from the scene showed what appeared to be a large blood stain on the sidewalk outside the home. The home's glass back door was broken, and there was visible damage to the balcony door of a laneway house on the property as well.

A neighbour told CTV News he heard a loud noise before 7 a.m. Saturday morning and came outside to see a woman bleeding and in distress on the sidewalk. Another neighbour reported hearing a woman screaming.

B.C. Emergency Health Services said Saturday that three people had been taken to hospital around 6:45 a.m.

Vancouver Police Department spokesperson Const. Tania Visintin told CTV News in an email Sunday morning that two people were in hospital with serious injuries.

The assault occurred inside the home, Visintin said, adding that police do not believe there is any risk to the public.

The investigation restricted traffic on East 41st Avenue for several hours on Saturday.

Four ambulances were dispatched to the incident, according to BCEHS.