Teen arrested after attempting to stab a police officer in Burnaby: RCMP

A 15-year-old is in custody after allegedly trying to stab a police officer in Burnaby’s Westridge neighbourhood.

Authorities said an RCMP officer was sitting in a parked police vehicle near West Hastings Street and Duthie Avenue on Wednesday evening when he was approached by a teen making offensive gestures toward him.

In a news release, Burnaby RCMP said the young offender did this repeatedly in a "blatant attempt to engage with the officer."

When the officer stepped out of his vehicle, the suspect allegedly threatened to kill the officer.

The officer was attempting to arrest the suspect, when the teen allegedly took out a knife and attempted to stab the officer. The youth then fled on foot to a nearby residence.

"Based on the erratic behaviour of the suspect, and concern for public safety, the immediate area was locked down as police attempted to negotiate with the suspect and his family," Burnaby RCMP said.

"The suspect was uncooperative and continued to behave erratically for approximately one hour before surrendering safely to police."

The teen was arrested for assault with a weapon and uttering threats shortly after 8 p.m., though police say there were no injuries.

"This was a dynamic situation that escalated in just moments, and thankfully no injuries were sustained as a result of this incident," said Supt. Sunny Parmar in the release.

Police blocked off Duthie Avenue for several hours while they investigated.

The RCMP’s Emergency Response Team was also on scene with a dog team and one home was put behind police tape.

Charges of assault with a weapon and uttering threats are being forwarded to the B.C. Prosecution Service.