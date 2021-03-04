One person has been charged after a drug trafficking investigation in Drayton Valley.

Two search warrants were issued at two Drayton Valley home on Feb. 18 after an investigation involving Parkland RCMP and Drayton Valley RCMP.

About 233 doses of Fentanyl, 268 doses of methamphetamine, $4,870 in Canadian cash and a stolen Honda generator were seized during the warrant executions.

Tyson Niles, 33, of Stony Plain was arrested and charged with possession of Fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking, possession of methamphetamine for the purpose of trafficking and possession of property obtained by a crime.

Niles has been released on bail. He is scheduled to appear in court on March 16.