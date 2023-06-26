1 arrested after police cruiser 'rammed' in Delta

One man was taken into custody in Delta Monday afternoon after he "rammed" a police vehicle that was attempting a traffic stop, according to authorities.

The Delta Police Department's Traffic Section issued an advisory on social media shortly before 3 p.m., notifying the public that Nordel Way had been reduced to one lane in each direction as a result of “an ongoing investigation.”

One bystander posted a photo from the scene on Twitter, which shows multiple Delta police officers standing on the road with their guns drawn at something hidden behind a police cruiser.

By 4:30 p.m. police reported the scene had been cleared and provided additional details about the incident, which started with a report to 911 about a driver who was suspected to be impaired or in some kind of distress.

Police found the vehicle in question and attempted to pull the driver over around 2 p.m., according to a media release.

"The driver failed to stop for officers and rammed the police car. As a result of the collision, the vehicle stopped, and officers arrested the driver," the statement says, adding that the driver "received minor injuries from the arrest."

@CityNewsTraffic @CityNewsVAN major police incident eastbound on Nordel Way going up the hill from Alex Fraser under the pedestrian overpass. Guns drawn. Looks like maybe the end of a police chase? Major tie ups eastbound heading up the hill. pic.twitter.com/AtTRCGYOUd