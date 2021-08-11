1 arrested after stabbing at New Westminster home
Police in New Westminster have arrested a suspect in connection to a stabbing at a home in the Brow of the Hill neighbourhood.
The incident happened at approximately 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from the New Westminster Police Department.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a victim suffering from multiple stab wounds.
The person was removed from the home and placed into the care of paramedics, police said, adding that they were unsure of the extent of the victim's injuries.
The suspect fled the scene but was located a short distance away and taken into custody.
"Our major crime unit and forensic identification services members are currently interviewing witnesses and examining the crime scene," said NWPD Insp. Andrew Perry in the news release.
"I'd like to thank all first responders involved in this file. This was a dangerous situation for everyone involved."
Police added that they don’t believe the incident is a random attack or related to the ongoing gang conflict in the Lower Mainland.
Anyone who witnessed the stabbing is asked to call investigators at 604-529-2430.
