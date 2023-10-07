1 arrested for trafficking black bear parts in B.C.'s Lower Mainland, conservation officers say

B.C. conservation officers say they have arrested one person in the Lower Mainland for alleged trafficking in black bear parts.

The arrest was part of a "planned enforcement operation" by the B.C. Conservation Officer Service's General Investigations Section, the BCCOS said in a social media post Friday.

The service did not say exactly when or where the arrest was made, noting that "public details are limited at this time," and the investigation is ongoing.

"The COS will provide an update once we are in a position to do so," the post reads.

The arrested individual has been released from custody, according to the BCCOS, which added that conservation officers are recommending charges to the B.C. Prosecution Service.

The recommended charges are three counts of trafficking in wildlife, an offence under the provincial Wildlife Act that can lead to fines of up to $500,000 and prison terms of up to three years if a suspect is convicted.

"The illegal trafficking of wildlife poses a significant risk by endangering our wildlife populations throughout the province,” said Insp. Kyle Ackles, who oversees the general investigations section, in the post.

“We know black markets for wildlife parts exist in BC and beyond, including overseas. Putting a stop to this unlawful trade is a priority for the COS."

Ackles said it's "challenging" to know how widespread the issue of trafficking in animal parts is in B.C., but noted that similar BCCOS cases in the past have resulted in court convictions.

Bear gall bladders and paws are sometimes sought for medicinal practices and can be sold for thousands of dollars, the BCCOS said.

It's encouraging anyone with information about the illegal trafficking of wildlife to contact the Report All Poachers and Polluters hotline at 1-877-952-7277.