1 arrested in St. Albert after seizure of $40K of illegal drugs

A federal parolee was arrested in St. Albert after a months-long drug investigation, RCMP said.

Jesse Louie, 41, was on a statutory release for a prior drug-trafficking conviction when Mounties opened a new investigation last October.

On June 17, police executed a search warrant at Louie’s residence and seized:

Approximately 381 grams of methamphetamine

Approximately 284 grams of cocaine

Approximately 65 grams of fentanyl

About 1.51 of GHB

About 1.72 kilograms of a buffing agent

A loaded and stolen sawed off shotgun

A loaded Kel Tec 9mm folding carbine

According to police, the street value of the seized drugs is worth more than $40,000.

Louie was charged with:

Possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking

A number of weapons offences

Louie’s parole has been suspended and his next court appearance is June 28 in St. Albert.