1 assessed by EMS at scene of fire in central Edmonton

Flames broke out at a central Edmonton house Monday morning.

Edmontonian Arthur Wilkinson says he was walking down 106 Avenue when he saw a plume of smoke.

"As I got closer, I saw the flames going into the sky with the smoke," he recalled.

Video he took shows fire engulfing an exterior staircase at the back of a house on 105A Avenue between 96 and 97 Streets.

According to Edmonton Fire Rescue Services district chief Darryl Stang, the blaze was reported to 911 around 7:45 a.m.

"The initial crews arrived within three minutes. Upon arrival, they saw flames coming up the back, called for two more units," Stang told CTV News Edmonton on scene, noting a total of 24 firefighters ended up responding.

"Initially, people thought it was coming through the roof from the front, but when you get around to the back, they were contained to the exterior staircase out back."

While the flames never made their way inside, the interior sustained "relevant" smoke damage, he said.

One person was assessed on scene by EMS, but not taken to hospital.

"Reminded of when I was a child and our house burnt down when I was nine years old," commented Wilkinson.

"It was kind of horrifying and shocking and I feel sorry for the people that are in there."

It's not known how many people lived in the house.

With files from CTV News Edmonton's Evan Klippenstein