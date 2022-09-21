1 charged after human remains found in burnt out trailer in 2019

An Alberta man has been charged in connection with the discovery of human remains in 2019.

On April 8, 2019, police responded to reports that a travel trailer had burned down on a remote pathway.

When officers arrived, they found the smouldering remains of a trailer.

Human remains were found inside the trailer.

The victim was identified as William Tremblay, 54, of Conklin, Alta.

On Sept. 16, Ryan Tremblay, 37, of Conklin was arrested and charged with indignity to human remains.

Trembley remains in custody and will appear in Fort McMurray Provincial Court on Oct. 3.