1 charged after RCMP seize drugs at Drayton Valley homes

RCMP charged a 38-year-old man from the Drayton Valley area after finding drugs and drug trafficking materials in two different residences in the town southwest of Edmonton.

Mounties say a two-month investigation led them to perform searches of two different residences in Drayton Valley on Friday.

According to police, suspected fentanyl, methamphetamine and cocaine, along with more than $5,000 in Canadian cash and “other drug trafficking materials” were seized during the searches.

Stephen Craig Spurrell faces charges of possession of a controlled substance for the purpose of trafficking and possession of proceeds of crime over $5,000.

Spurrell remains in police custody and is scheduled to appear in Drayton Valley provincial court on Thursday.

“The community of Drayton Valley has been especially devastated by the heinous acts of those who choose to traffic illicit drugs, especially fentanyl,” RCMP Const. Cam Turner said in a statement.

“With Alberta struggling and in the midst of an opioid crisis, Drayton Valley RCMP remain committed to the proactive identification of these drug traffickers to bring justice.”