1 charged for impaired driving, driving without a licence after head-on crash east of Edmonton

One person has been charged after a head-on crash east of Edmonton.

Emergency crews were called to Highway 36 near Township Road 580 around 9:40 a.m. on Wednesday for a crash involving two vehicles.

The male drivers of both vehicles were sent to hospital with minor injuries.

Investigators say one of the drivers was impaired.

A 61-year-old man from Saddle Lake, Alta., has since been charged with operation while impaired (alcohol) causing bodily harm, operate motor vehicle without holding subsisting operator’s licence, operation while prohibited, operate motor vehicle/trailer without subsisting certificate of registration, drive uninsured motor vehicle on highway.

The man remains in custody, and will appear in Bonnyville Provincial Court on Jan. 3.