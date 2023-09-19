1 charged in fatal hit-and-run in Red Deer
CTVNewsEdmonton.ca Digital Producer
Karyn Mulcahy
A Red Deer man has been charged after a fatal hit-and-run in that city over the weekend.
Emergency crews were called to 4217 50 Ave. shortly after 9 p.m. on Sunday for a crash involving a pedestrian.
Police say the driver of the vehicle involved in the crash left the scene.
The 32-year-old man died from his injuries.
His name has not been released.
A 20-year-old man has now been charged with failing to stop after an accident resulting in death.
He has been released on bail and is scheduled to appear in court in Red Deer on Oct. 16.
